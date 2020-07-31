Norreen Diane Duglosch
Norreen Diane Duglosch of Kerrville passed away on July 28, 2020 in Kerr County.
Private family graveside services will be held.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to RC and Marie Payne on June 24, 1945. She married Allen Duglosch on Oct. 7, 1967 in Kerrville.
She went to school at Tivy High School and graduated in 1964.
Norreen is survived by her husband, Allen Crage Duglosch; daughter, Tina Louise Duglosch; son, Allen Crage Duglosch Jr.; grandson, Andrew Wayne Duglosch; sisters, Charlene Newman, Donna Rambin, Suzanne Connine; and brother, David Payne.
Pallbearers will be Parker Nixon, Travis Rambin and Robert Knowles.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to hospice, nurses, doctors and to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
