Hugh "Rob" Robert Granberry
Hugh "Rob" Robert Granberry passed peacefully in his sleep and went to be with our Lord on July 10, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas at the age of 77.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church.
He was born to Hugh Williford Granberry and Margaret Elizabeth Granberry on July 24, 1945 in Schenectady, New York. His family moved to Redwood City, California when his father, an electrical engineer with GE was transferred. Rob attended high school in San Carlos, California where he ran Track and Cross Country. He was a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle. In 1963 he graduated from San Carlos High School, San Carlos, California.
He first encountered sign language at the University Baptist Church in Berkeley, California. With instruction from Billy Bob Simpson (a Deaf member of that church) and students from the California School for the Deaf, he learned to sign and began interpreting at that church in 1963. He later moved to Riverside, California, where he completed his bachelor's degree in music and psychology in 1968. While in Riverside, he interpreted at Magnolia Avenue Baptist Church. When he began learning sign language, Rob didn't realize that experience would lead to a career working with Deaf people. He loved interpreting because of the opportunities for life-long learning and the special relationship with Deaf people.
Rob married Mary A. (Hubbard) on December 16th, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas. Rob interpreted full-time at Lee College in Baytown, Texas for several years, and then returned to school, earning a master's degree from the University of Texas at Austin. (He later did postgraduate work in Sociolinguistics). He has also worked as a counselor and assistant director of a community service program for Deaf people in Fort Worth, Texas. Rob and Mary's son Jeff was born in 1980. They moved in 1984 to Waco, Texas where Rob taught ASL and Interpreter Training courses at McLennan Community College. He attended Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and served as an Interpreter for the Deaf during services and was a Sunday School Teacher for the Deaf Department.
Rob became the program director at McLennan Community College in 1995 until his retirement in 2011. He was a lifetime member of Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf and Texas Society of interpreters for the Deaf, he served in multiple leadership positions over the years for both organizations from Chair to President. Rob was an avid Traveler and enjoyed taking long road trips with his family. He made it a point to visit all 50 states while exploring the great National Parks and historical monuments across the USA. Rob was a PADI certified Scuba Diver and enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to dive in various locations including Cozumel and Hawaii.
He will be missed by his wife of 51 years Mary; son, Jeff; siblings, Diana, Rick; and numerous other family members and friends.
Rob was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Margaret.
Memorial Donations in Rob's name may be made to the National Association of the Deaf www.nad.org 8630 Fenton ST STE 820, Silver Spring, Maryland.
20910-3819.Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.