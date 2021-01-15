Thomas Lee Brown
Thomas Lee Brown, 65, of Ingram, Texas, went to be with the Lord January 12, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1955 in Robstown, Texas, the son of late Mary Lou Rodriguez and Sammy Elwood Brown. He was 4th born of seven siblings. On January 29, 1985, he married Joanna Dee Brown in Irving, Texas.
At age 11, Thomas was a self taught chef. He had a passion for cooking and loved taking charge in the kitchen. He came to know Christ at 32 at First Baptist Church of Alief and from that point forward he made it a point to serve the Lord. He translated on Mexico Mission trips for 18 years with his other parents late Conrad Pyle and Theresia Pyle, who survives. He was by far the most selfless Father, husband, and friend to anyone that knew him and even to those that didn’t. Thomas was the kind of man that would drop everything in an instant to help or care for others. He had a smile that could light up a room and left earth with that same smile.
He is survived by his wife Joanna Brown; his mom, Theresia Pyle; his children, Lisa, Derek, and Mitchell Brown and Alyssa Barbo; grandchildren, Richard, Athena, and Anicia Rodriguez, Cristian and Ashley Aviles, Michelle and Kendall Brown, Arianna and Arissa Barbo; great-grandchildren, Alena Estrada, Annalea Aviles, and Arist Kelemete; his siblings, Robert, Ronald, Olivia, Carlos, and Mona Brown.
Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Brown. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Memorial services are to be announced via Trinity Baptist Church at tbck.org.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
