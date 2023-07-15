Luberta “Berdie” Amos
Luberta “Berdie” Amos, 81, of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, in a local care center.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor James Wilson. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
She was born October 3, 1941, in Sunflower, Mississippi, to the late James Amos and Reola Honorable. She was the second child of 10.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Eugene Amos; sisters, Mildred Honorable and Mae Ellen Harris; and her Aunt Janie Amos Reese.
She retired from Kerrville State Hospital after 30-plus years of service. She loved to crochet, embroidery, knit, quilt, and stencil, but not as much as family.
Survivors are her children, Michelle, Audrey, Tracey, and Otis; grandchildren, Livia Perry, Chassity Davis, Acacia and William (Brittney) Stuckey, and Darrian Amos; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Estella (Roy) Page of East St. Louis, Illinois, Ernestine Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lenola Staten of Sledge, Mississippi, and Irene Staten of Jonestown, Mississippi; her Aunt Mazie Erwin of San Diego, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To my young friends, even though there was an age gap, (I was probably old enough to be your grandmother) you were a friend, and a child of mine in my heart, even though we drifted apart or went our separate ways by work, family growth or travel, I often thought of you…Vada, James and Anna, Victor and Sandy, Joshua Clark and Susie. And to a wise woman that's been looking down on me for years, to you Ms. Florene Clay, I'm coming to see you and “they'll never get to go back and tell what I said.”
God saw you getting weary,
He did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you
and said “Come and Rest.”
He opened up His golden
gates on that heartbreaking
day, and with His arms
around you, you gently
slipped away.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
you did not go alone,
A part of us went with you the
day God called you home.
We extend our most sincere appreciation to each of you for all your prayers, sympathy, and acts of kindness and comfort during our time of bereavement.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Peterson Hospice, Peterson Home Health and Hilltop Village.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
