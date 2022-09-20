Lois Marie Hickman
A heart as huge as her stature was tiny;
As selfless, as she was strong.
As humble, as she was confident in her Savior,
As courageous, as she was discerning,
As fun and crazy, as she was elegant.
She was a tree-climber, believer, dancer, singer,
A servant, leader, teacher, and dreamer.
She made her house a beautiful home. She was a wife and mother with the patience of Job.
A true reflection of Christ to the letter. She lifted us up and made all of us better.
The world became a better place on April 20, 1934 when Lois was born in Eastland, Texas to George Minter and Marie Hardin. She met Roy in Rising Star, Texas, where they both attended Rising Star Elementary School. She spent much of her childhood climbing trees with her cousin Patsy. And that’s exactly where Roy first spied her, sitting in a tree while he was mowing the yard of the Hardin home. The rest was history. She was married to Roy Don Hickman on November 27, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Rising Star.
She graduated from Baylor University in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in English. In 1963, Roy and Lois moved to Ames, Iowa where Roy pursued his doctorate in Statistics at Iowa State University. There she established and maintained a thriving home for her family. In the late 1970s she completed her specialization in Special Education that allowed her to work at the Wilson-Beardshear School, where she served special needs students age 16 to 21, teaching them life skills which enabled them to live independently.
Roy and Lois retired to Kerrville, Texas in 1993 where they have lived for the last 29 years. She was always involved in her church, serving in many ways at North Grand Baptist and Friendship Baptist churches in Ames, Iowa, and at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas. She also served as a hospice volunteer in Kerrville and was committed to justice and fairness, always compassionate and supportive of her children, grandchildren and friends. She was diligent and hard-working, but quick to laugh and always willing to listen - a skill that came in handy when she was with her notorious story-telling husband, Roy. She never took herself too seriously, willing to swap clothes with her granddaughter for an elementary school Costume Day, dance in the kitchen with her son (and eventually with her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren). She put up with her family nickname of Loyus McGillicutty. She took great joy in nature and in caring for the earth. She loved watching the San Antonio Spurs!
Lois Marie Hickman went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law, Wayne Forrest Graham. Survivors include her husband, Roy Don Hickman, her daughter, Laura Lynn Graham, her son Timothy Roy Hickman (Frank Vaia), her grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Graham, Joshua (Kaitlyn) Graham and Jessica (Blake) Barfield and her seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville with Frank Brooksher officiating. She will be buried on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the conclusion of a private graveside service for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Lois’ sweet spirit, consider making a contribution to the Jubilee Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
