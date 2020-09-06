Tarlton Edwin "Speedy" Switzer
Tarlton Edwin "Speedy" Switzer, 73, of Mountain Home, passed from this life on Sept. 2, 2020 at a local hospital.
Graveside services was held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Speedy was born Sept. 11, 1946 in Ingram to parents, Charles H. Switzer, Jr. and Vida Mae Lane. His dad died when Speedy was 9 months old, and he was raised by his Switzer grandparents. Upon their passing, his two aunts took him into their care at ages 16-17. Speedy worked in road construction until he started his own business in 1984. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and most of all traveling. He got his nickname "Speedy" from his uncle because he could hit a ball, but not run.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kathryn Switzer; two sons, Kenneth Breckenridge and Anthony "Andy" Breckenridge; brother, George Stacy; two sisters, Donna (Goldman) Van Zandt and Beverly (Goldman) Ray.
Pallbearers will be Brian Jacobs, Bobby Parks, Jim Moore, William Lee, Joe McGeHee, and Pat Smith.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital, or flowers may be sent to Kerrville Funeral Home.
Kerrville Funeral Home
