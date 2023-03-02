Gary Michael Jones
Gary Michael Jones; singer, songwriter, designer and builder; went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023.
He was born February 4, 1952, in Dallas, Texas and moved to Kerrville in 1974 to join his father and brothers in the home building business.
Gary will be remembered for his life-long passion for music and custom home designing. He was a songwriter and performer in various Texas music venues.
Gary’s love for designing custom home plans helped many home owner’s dreams come true.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Betty Jones; and two brothers, Casey Jones and Jim Jones.
He is survived by his five sons, Sam, (Amy), Ben, (Megan), Joe, (Jeana), Will and B. K. He is also survived by his brother, Tim and wife Jenny; the mother of his children, Mary; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary will be missed by his family and many local musicians and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.