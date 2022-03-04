Dr. Nathan Darwin Hale
Dr. Nathan Darwin Hale, 83, of Kerrville, passed away surrounded by family on February 12, 2022. Closest to him at the time was his beautiful bride of 55 years, Karen Hale.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas officiated by his niece’s husband, Ron Sabo.
Darwin was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on December 13, 1938. Although moving several times in his youth, he spent the vast majority of his years growing up in Stephenville, Texas, where he was a strong athlete lettering in football and baseball. He would spend halftimes in the band playing saxophone. He attended Tarleton State University for two years and the University of Texas at Austin for 1 year. He was accepted into medical school, at UTMB Galveston, a year early after completing his junior year in Austin.
After medical school, Darwin did his residency in family practice in Ft. Worth at John Peter Smith hospital, while serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. It was here that he met the love of his life, Karen Tyson. They were married on May 27, 1966 and settled in Arlington where he practiced family medicine for nearly 50 years.
His love for his patients was evident throughout the years. He delivered hundreds of babies, made countless house calls and served his community with caring kindness throughout his entire career. He offered his time to serve as physician for Golden Gloves as well as the honorary physician of the State Capitol. He would often come home with trinkets from patients he gladly accepted as “payments” rather than cash. He served proudly as the team doctor for the Arlington Colts football team throughout his children’s tenure there and far beyond.
He took great pride in serving as many as five generations of the same family over the years. In 2004, he was voted “Top Doc” in Family Practice in Tarrant County. He loved his patients and the community of Arlington as he did his own family. He was one of the lucky individuals that found his passion in his work and truly loved going to work every day. He retired his practice in 2015 and moved to be near his grandchildren in Kerrville.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Paul Hale and Ida Grace Hale and brother, “Scotty” Hale. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hale, his children, Kellie Hale from Ft. Worth, Texas and Dr. Tyson Hale of Kerrville, and four grandchildren, Hunter Hale, Luke Hale, Camdyn Hale and Leighton Hale all of Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Peterson Hospice. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful and caring nurses of Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
