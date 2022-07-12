H. Virgil Justice III
H. Virgil Justice III, of Kerrville, passed away on June 27, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church on July 23, 2022 at 11 a.m., where all are welcomed to attend.
He was born on May 17, 1951 in West Columbia, Texas to H.V. Justice, Jr. and Bernice Wilke Justice. Virgil attended the University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Economics. He married Janet Winston Justice, his high school sweetheart, on January 26, 1973. They had two sons, H. Virgil Justice, IV and Mark Andrew Justice.
His first job, after graduating from college, was as an Underwriter with Northwestern National Insurance Co. in Austin, Texas, subsequently he worked for a few other insurance companies, in various other positions including marketing, claims, and division manager. This experience allowed him to enter into an agreement and ultimately acquire the Stell-Jeter insurance agency in Kerrville in 1979; after which the family officially relocated here.
He continued his career, building it into First Insurance Agency of the Hill Country, and eventually opened a satellite office in Comfort, Texas in 2006. In 1983, family friend, Amy Bowen, joined on as well, working with Virgil in the business, up until her retirement in 2020. In 2007, his youngest son, Mark, joined the agency as a partner, after graduating from college. Mark became a partner when the then partner, Jim Stehling, retired in 2010 and went on to become President in 2020. Since then, Virgil semi-retired, working three days a week in the Comfort office location, up until his passing recently. During his career, he held several insurance licenses and earned many distinguished accreditations, including a licensed Risk Manager, a certified Property and Casualty Underwriter and Certified Insurance Counselor for almost 40 years.
Virgil's passion was acting and singing which led to lots of roles in plays at the Point Theater and Playhouse 2000. He was one of the instrumental figures in the formation of Playhouse 2000, when it officially opened it's doors in 1998. He won numerous awards (Pointe Awards) and gained lifelong friendships. He loved to tell stories about "characters" he had met over the years and would imitate their voices, which was spot on! He loved fishing, bird hunting, traveling, and playing the saxophone and clarinet.
He began playing saxophone in his Junior High band and was still currently playing both instruments in a local band. He was a member of the Sentimental Journey Orchestra, and then the Lone Star Swing Orchestra, and more recently, the Polk-a-matics of Fredericksburg, Texas. Virgil sang in church choirs over the years, and during his early years would sing at weddings. Before moving to Kerrville, he was singing in a Barber Shop Quartet, at Pioneer Town in Wimberly, Texas. He was very active in civic organizations and non-profits in the community over the years including: Kiwanis, The Texas State Arts and Crafts Fair board, past property chairman and member of the Salvation Army board, past Hill Country Youth Ranch board member, member of both the Kerrville and Comfort Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Kerrville Area Community Trust (now the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country), the U.T. Texas Exes local chapter, Habitat for Humanity board member, served on the Hill Country Arts Foundation board as President, and currently was President of the Distribution Committee of the Heart of Texas Community Foundation.
Virgil was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge. Virgil was also appointed to the Texas Judicial Council Committee, where he served from 2011-2014. He was very active in his local church, having been an Elder, served on the Pastor Search Committee (twice), and taught Sunday School regularly.
Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janet Justice; son, Virgil Justice IV and wife Jackie of Plano, Texas and son, Mark Justice of Kerrville. He has two beloved granddaughters, Hallie Morgan Justice of Plano and Abigail Elizabeth Justice of Kerrville; cousins, Polly Wilke of Eveningshade, Arkansas and Christina Wilke Horelica of East Bernard, Texas; cousin, Joseph Lee Pilliod and wife Priscilla of McKinney, Texas; brother-in-law, Gary Winston and wife Cindy Debold of Lago Vista, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, H.V. Justice, Jr. and mother, Bernice Wilke Justice of LaGrange, Texas; uncles, Marvin Wilke of Houston, Texas and Marshal Wilke of Dallas, Texas; and a great uncle, Enno Wehrmeister of Ledbetter, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following, in his name: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, First Christian Church, The Point Theater, or Playhouse 2000; or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
