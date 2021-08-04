Harold Hugh Bunch
Harold Hugh Bunch, 91, of Kerrville, graduated from this world on Aug. 3, 2021 at Hilltop Village Nursing Home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
He was born in Kerrville, Texas to Barney Bunch and Iva Sutton Bunch on Jan. 4, 1930.
He attended Tivy Elementary School and graduated from Tivy High School in 1948 and from Schreiner Institute in 1950. He served in the Army in the early 1950's. He played minor league baseball for many years. He was an exceptional pitcher playing on teams for the Army and the City of El Paso. Harold worked at Mooney Aircraft for over 40 years in the tooling department. He retired on May 31, 1996. Harold was an avid hunter, bow hunter and fisherman. In the mid 1960's, his hobby was digging for arrowheads.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Iva Bunch; and his brother, Wayne Bunch.
Harold is survived by his sons, Donnie and wife Judy, Gary and wife Tanya, Michael and wife Michelle, and David and wife Yvonne. Harold had 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Hilltop Village Nursing Home and Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
