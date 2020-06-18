Lucy Tinoco Marroquin
Lucy Tinoco Marroquin, born March 15, 1923 in Austwell, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 15, 2020.
Mass celebrating her life will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road, San Antonio, on Friday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. The church will be practicing social distancing guidelines.
Also due to concerns regarding Covid 19, Mrs. Marroquin will be buried in a private ceremony at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ernest E. Marroquin Jr., her eldest son Ronald; parents Fortunato and Refugio Roussell Tinoco Sr., sisters Ann Tinoco, Esther Tinoco, Connie Tinoco Cabrera and brothers Fortunato Tinoco Jr. and Jesse Tinoco. Survived by children Elizabeth A. Kohler (Tom) of Paducah, KY, Gerald E. Marroquin (Cindy), Dale P. Marroquin (Suzanne) of San Antonio, Annette M. Sudyka (Steve) of Kerrville, Dwayne J. Marroquin (Leslie), Scott A. Marroquin (Michelle) all of San Antonio, Kevin P. Marroquin (Becky) of Ashburn, VA and Arthur R. Marroquin (Frances) of Ann Arbor MI, who was like a son. She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Audrey Tinoco of Freeburg, Ill and Blanca Hodges of San Antonio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucy graduated from Nazareth Academy, Victoria, Texas in 1941, and Santa Rosa Nursing School/Incarnate World College, San Antonio in 1945 as a Registered Nurse and became a member of the American Red Cross. She worked at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, TX; a surgical nurse at Medical Arts Hospital, Santa Rosa Hospital, and Methodist Hospital all in San Antonio and was in geriatric nursing until retiring in 1984. Lucy was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church since 1974, Holy Spirit Altar Society, Santa Rosa Alumni Association of Incarnate Word.
In lieu of flowers, as a staunch supporter of Catholic education, which was evident from her children’s combined 96 years of attending Catholic schools, donations may be made to Notre Dame Catholic School or Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School of Kerrville.
