Wilmer Alton Taylor
Wilmer was born Aug. 29, 1935 at Camp Verde, Texas, to Marvin Marion Taylor and Oma Deloris (Pember) Taylor. He died April 17, 2021 in Woodville, Texas.
A memorial service wil be held June 26 at 11 a.m. at Camp Verde Cemetery.
He married Helen Joanne Leinweber on Sept. 17, 1956. Joanne preceeded him in death by 23 days on March 25, 2021.
He was also preceded in death by his son Anthony Gerard Taylor, and his brothers, Royce, Milton, Robert and Ronnie Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Thomas Taylor (Becky), his brothers, Kenneth (Betty Anne), James and Earnest Taylor, and his sisters Betty Marie (Ricky) Davenport and Cynthia Taylor, his granddaughter Allison Taylor and her grandson Derick Taylor, as well has her great-granddaughter, Kaleb. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews including Kirby (Anna) Whitworth, Regan (Mike) Garcia and Amanda (Carl) Rust that she was especially close to.
