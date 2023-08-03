Elizabeth Jane Kretzmann
Elizabeth Jane Kretzmann was called home to Jesus on August 1, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 67.
Viewing will be at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery, where her body will await the Resurrection.
She was born July 28, 1956, in Selma, Alabama, to Rev. Otto H. and Arlene Kretzmann. Her baptism was August 5, 1956, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Selma. She was confirmed as a young adult at Good Samaritan Lutheran Home in Cypress, Texas.
Education for people born with Down's Syndrome was not a consistent standard in the 1960's. Therefore, her father drove her and another student to a different town for her earliest elementary education in Missouri. She continued her education in Nebraska and Texas when her family moved.
Elizabeth lived in group homes in Hastings, Nebraska and Cypress, Texas, during her adult years. She worked at various Special Opportunity Centers during this time.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her sisters and brother and their spouses: Deborah Merkord and husband Lanny, Sarah Dirks and husband Greg, Nathan Kretzmann and wife Terri, Rebecca Hobratschk and husband A.C., Rachel Rocks and husband Jack, and Anna Morrison and husband Billy. She is also survived by nephews and nieces: Jordan, Austin, Ethan, Adam, Amanda, Andrew, Paul, Carter, Davis, Lydia, Asa, Nathaniel, Eliza, Lucas, Joseph, Daniel, Mikea, Adrian, Rebekah, Katherine, and great-niece Emory.
Elizabeth knew how much Jesus loved her and all people.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
