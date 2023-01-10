Russell Allen Morris
Russell Allen Morris, 75, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 5, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Baptist Church, 1200 Broadway, Kerrville, Texas. Interment to follow at Garden of Memories with military honors.
He was born January 20, 1947, in Lamesa, Texas, to Nina Belle Adams Morris and Allen D. Morris.
Russell graduated from Andrews High School in 1965 and Texas A&M University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Science. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970-1973. Among his many interests and occupations were oil field roughneck and mud engineer, U.S. Park Ranger in Guadalupe National Park, Cameron County Chief Park Ranger on South Padre Island. And most recently, he was sole proprietor of Micro-Tech as a Bio Med Tech for 15 years. When he was a member of Island Baptist Church, he served as deacon for many years. His heart was for prison ministry through the Kairos and Gideon programs. He is currently a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth Dale Morris, sister, Carol June Morris Graves, and nephew, Carlton Craig Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Benay Sheila Zimet Morris, daughter, Ashley Nicole Holladay and her husband, Benjamin Scot Holladay, brother, Larry Van Morris, wife Jacqueline, and nephew, Russell Duane Morris, wife Angela and their son, Jake, and grandchildren, Logan, Pacey and Daisy Holladay of Austin, Texas and niece, Laura Diane Morris of Coleman, Texas and grandnephew, Christopher Morris and grandnieces, Amanda Herzog and Meagan Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or Sunrise Baptist Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
