Roy Allan Ayala
Roy Allan Ayala, 54, of Kerrville, passed from this life at his residence.
A service to honor his memory will take place at Kerrville Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor James Wilson officiating.
Roy was born on Nov. 23, 1965 in Kerrville, Texas. He was a 1984 Tivy High School graduate who immersed himself in the art of his Mexican culture and Catholic religion. Roy's talent for pencil drawings, glass etching and poster creating spilled over into culinary arts as well.
After graduation, Roy continued his studies at the Culinary Institute of America at Graystone in California. His training and experience took him all over the country. Roy was a talented chef and artist using both in a professional capacity, he catered to prestigious guests, designed floats and costumes for Fiesta in San Antonio; hosted headliners at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo; set up accommodations for concert performers at Fiesta Texas; opened major sports menus across the country; supervised employees during his time with Sport Service; directed kitchens at Escondida Resort and Koyote Ranch in Medina; designed business logos for various companies in the Texas Hill Country; volunteered his time and talent with Art2Heart; dedicated hours to the Kerrville Chalk Festival to complete local business sponsored murals; and embraced his position as private chef with Del Papa Distributing at LJD Ranch. During all of that, Roy found time to design yearly posters to submit to the Fiesta committee in San Antonio.
Roy was a blessing as big as Texas. His heart of service led him to fill in the fatherly role for his niece and nephew along with other family friends. Roy strived to excel in his colorful poster designs and his culinary creations. His love and laughter will live on in his family, friends, and Roy's beloved dog; Shia Ryu.
Roy is survived by his parents; Henry and Emma Ayala of Kerrville; his sisters Mischelle Ramos of Kerrville, and Andrea Ayala of Kerrville; his nephew Manuel Venzor of Kerrville, his niece Keondra Ramos of Kerrville; his canine companion Shia Ryu; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Roy's family asks that a charitable donation be made in his name to Art2Heart so that the children of Kerrville continue to have a creative outlet in our community.
Kerrville Funeral Home
