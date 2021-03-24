Cleburn R. Prinz
Cleburn R. Prinz of Kerrville, Texas, age 97, passed away March 22, 2021 at Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, Texas. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1923 in Manor, Texas in a community called Richland, to William Prinz and Ida (Meyer) Prinz. He was married to LaVerne Kaiser in Bishop, Texas and they had four children.
Cleburn served in World War II in the U.S. Army. After the war, he became a farmer and rancher in the Bishop area. After his retirement, he moved to Kerrville.
C.R. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida Prinz; his six brothers and three sisters; his first wife and mother of his children, LaVerne Kaiser; and his second wife, Glynda Calk Prinz.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Kat) Prinz of Ashland, Kentucky, Russell Prinz (Tina Terry) of Kerrville, Cindy Prinz of College Station, Texas and Shana (John) Prukop of Bishop, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Rosie Lee Schroeder of Bishop, Texas.
The family of C.R. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the care givers at the Veterans Long Term Care Facility in Kerrville, Texas and Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, John Russell Prinz, Colton and Travis Thomas, Matthew, Jared and Ryan Harlan.
Memorials may be given to the C.R. Prinz Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
