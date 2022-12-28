Rex A. Homeyer, Jr.
Rex A. Homeyer, Jr., "Pompoo," went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 26, 2022.
Rex was born on September 10, 1931 in Karnes City, Texas and spent his early life there before moving to Black Creek, Texas. He was a graduate of Devine High School and married Geraldine Genevieve DuBose on August 10, 1950. Rex enlisted into the Navy in 1950, serving 4 years during the Korean conflict aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea.
Rex began working for Lloyd Electric and lived in Charlotte, Texas after his Navy service before signing on to work for Conoco, Inc. in 1960. He worked for Conoco, Inc for 24 years, retiring at age 54 as Senior Production Foreman, in 1984 at the same field where he started working for Conoco, near Carrizo Springs, Texas. Part of his time with Conoco was spent working out of their Corpus Christi, Texas office between 1963 and 1979. Rex’s heart was always firmly seated in Farming and Ranching, the way he grew up on the family farm. He always had a farming and ranching operation going in addition to his regular job in Oil and Gas Production.
Rex was the eldest son of Rex A. Homeyer and Bessie Little Homeyer and one of their six children. He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine (Gena) Homeyer, his sisters, Frances Coslett and Mildred Hardcastle, his brother Roy Homeyer and is survived by his sister Patricia Davidson and brother Ray Homeyer.
Rex and his wife Gena leave a legacy of two surviving children, Pamela Homeyer and Gregory Homeyer as well as grandchildren, Kelly Born, Tobin Spann, Justin Homeyer and Cameron Homeyer who have blessed him with thirteen great-grandchildren who he dearly loved.
Rex and his surviving wife, Peggy Gunn Barber Homeyer, were residents of Ingram for many years and members of New Hope Fellowship Baptist Church (formerly Living Tree Baptist Church) in Ingram.
He served as the President of the Pipe Creek Water District for several years after he retired. He also lived in Carrizo Springs, Texas, La Pryor, Texas, Utopia, Texas, and Concan, Texas. Wherever he lived, Rex found a church he loved and supported that church by donating his time and money to help the church and it’s pastors with children’s programs, vans to help transport people to church and traveling on a pilgrimage to Mexico to help build homes for under-privileged (needy) families offering his electrical, mechanical and carpentry skills.
Rex has chosen to gift his body to benefit medical education and research at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.
Memorial services are pending.
