Esmerelda “Esme” Paredes
Esmerelda “Esme” Paredes of Kerrville, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. She was born in Yuba City, California on April 26, 1991.
Funeral services will be held Friday Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Esme was best known as a mother that adored her son Jeremiah. Their relationship was loving with an unbreakable bond between a mother and a son. Jeremiah was very supportive and never left her side, through her journey in this life. Regardless of her struggles Jeremiah’s education was her number one priority. Through Jeremiah a little piece of her spirit will live on forever.
Esme loved her family and will always be remembered as a great sister, Tia, granddaughter, niece and friend to all of those who were blessed to be in her life.
Esme was known as a very creative person that showed her talent through drawing, writing poetry and different forms of arts and crafts. She loved animals and as Jeremiah would say “she was an Animal Lover”. She volunteered her time at Buck Wild Animal Rescue for many years.
For the past years 15 years Esme fought a courageous fight against Lupus. Regardless of the pain and suffering she fought hard and always kept her spirits up.
Esme was proceeded in death by her grandfather Alfonso Cadena.
Esme is survived by her son Jeremiah as well as her children Elijah, Emmanuel and Ayanna. Siblings Yvette, Elena and Adam. Niece Kloie, and mothers Heriberta Paredes and Jennifer Garza.
Serving as pallbearers are Adam Paredes, Oscar Chavez, Joel Guerrero, Manny Guerrero, Donavan Trejo and Devon Trejo.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who donated money for Memorial Services and for those who reached out and continue to support our family with love. With a special thank you to Dr. Kendall Young for being with us through this journey of putting Esme to rest.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
