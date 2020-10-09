Mark Joseph Scharringhausen
Mark Joseph Scharringhausen, beloved husband, father and grandfather joined the Lord on Oct. 5, 2020 at age 65.
A private celebration of life will be held on Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will be presided over by Pastor Bobby Veitek. Nelda was supported by and so appreciates her family that helped through this tough time. Thanks to Paster Bobby Veitek and Pastor David Priem of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church of Fredericksburg Texas and a long-time resident of Kerrville Texas. Mark was born in Dayton Kentucky and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He adored and married Nelda Jean Westerman on Aug. 4, 1984 in Houston.
Mark always provided for and put his family first. In fact, he considered everyone before himself. He was kind, a friend to everyone he met, a family tour guide and a lover of life. There was no challenge too tough for Mark to tackle. Mark took on several challenging jobs as just a young boy. At age 13 he worked as an oyster shucker and continued to work many other jobs until he graduated in 1974.
Those years of being a self-starter built him into a successful entrepreneur. He leveraged his hard work ethic and his affinity towards perfectionism to face the future and create opportunity at every turn. He moved to Houston and broke into the trucking business, quickly proving himself and moving up to VP. After that, at age 29 he became President of Canal Cartage which led to him purchase the trucking company in 1985.
Some of the keystones of his leadership was his ability to be a problem solver, a peacemaker and the rare quality of being so humble about everything he accomplished.
Mark was an avid fisherman and loved hunting. He just appreciated and enjoyed being in the outdoors. When he retired from the trucking industry in 2000, he discovered a new adventured when he moved to Kerrville Texas and started a working ranch with his wife Nelda. He raised cattle, exotics and welcomed almost any animal that needed some love and care. Mark was a successful developer. He was also instrumental in starting a Bobcat Dealership while acquiring and managing several other businesses.
Just a few years ago he fully retired and was blessed to travel with the love of his life, Nelda for a year and a half before being diagnosed with cancer. They then came back home to Kerrville to build their forever home and lived there until he went to be with our Lord.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Magdalen Schneider Scharringhausen, his father Cliff Scharringhausen, and his mentor, R. J. “Marty” Martin who passed on March 29, 2020.
Mark is survived by his wife, Nelda Jean Scharringhausen. His daughters, Denee Ludeke Wehr and her husband Warren. Melissa Scharringhausen Sweezy and her husband Ryan. His Sister Sandra Martin, brother Tony Scharringhausen and wife Jonda and his brother Mike Scharringhausen. As well as his brother-in-law Doyle Westerman and wife Nita. Mark was also survived by his two beloved grandsons that were so special to him, Drake and Luke Sweezy. Additionally, his God Daughter Lisa Martin, nephew Jim Martin, Katheryn Tijerina, Jennifer Westerman and her brother Doyle Westerman Jr., many great and great, great nieces and nephews and some special ones that called him Pops.
Thanks also to Dr. Anthony Tolcher with Next Oncology in San Antonio, and Dr. Farbod Malek. A very special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers that enhanced the quality of life when he needed it the most.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, Next Oncology of San Antonio, Texas or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
