Andrea “Angel” Jeanne Bucha
Andrea “Angel” Jeanne Bucha, 60, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after a difficult battle with cancer.
She was born on July 15, 1961 to Joe and Andrea Bucha in Fort Worth, Texas.
Her early years were spent in Germany and the Philippines as her father served in the United States Air Force.
She and her family moved to Kerrville in the late 1970s, where her parents owned and operated A & J Safe and Locks on Junction Highway. In 1989, Angel, a registered locksmith, purchased the company from her parents and operated it successfully for several years.
Angel was an honor graduate of Tivy High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended San Antonio Community College, where she was on the dean’s list.
In 1993 and 1994, she won the Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas for Best Monthly Column, Magazine.
She was a life-long fan of rock and roll, especially the Rolling Stones.
Over the past few years Angel delighted in her many pets: dogs and cats, aquariums of fish, and her beloved hens. She made her home a haven.
For most of her working life Angel was a bookkeeper, working with realtors, retail stores, and manufacturers to keep their accounting books precise and up-to-date. Since 2012, she was the chief financial officer at Herring Printing Company.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Bucha; and a sister, Jenni Bucha Arburn.
She is survived by her partner of many years, Allan Dow; her father, Joe Bucha, and his spouse Elenor; her son, Reno Wilson, and his spouse Kayla; her sister, Audrey Abbey; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
