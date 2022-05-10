Howard Wayne Walker
Howard Wayne Walker, 81, of Kerrville, passed away on April 30, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Dr. Joe Taylor of Southern Oaks will be officiating. Burial will follow at Harper Cemetery.
He was born in Harper, Texas to Olin and Reseda Walker on September 29, 1940. He was married to Mary Walker on June 18, 1983 in Temple, Texas.
Howard graduated from Harper High School in 1959. He worked at Mooney Aircraft and Texas Products in Kerrville. Howard worked 14 years for Safeguard Security in San Antonio, Texas. He retired from Safeguard Security in 2003 when he started ranching and playing golf full time.
Howard served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964 and Inactive Army Reserves from 1964 to 1966.
Music was the love of his life. He never met a string instrument he couldn’t play. He was a member of The Poverty Playboys for 25 years. They played for numerous civic and gospel events. His favorite was playing Country Western and Bluegrass gospel.
Howard always had a special place in his heart for his animals. Even after moving off the ranch, he would still come out to drive around and check on them. Making sure to bring snacks to feed Lullabel and the goats.
Most importantly, was his love for his family, especially his 20 grandchildren and soon to be 13 great-grandchildren. He had the ability to light up a room with his loving zest for life.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Reseda Walker; brother, Dr. James C. Walker; sisters, Bonnie Rahe, Oleane Barrett and Josephine Rieger; and two grandsons, Kyle Walker and Ty Burson.
Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Walker; children, Robbie Walker (Terri), Rick Walker (Barbara), Christi O’Brien (Charles Gillies), Robert Arbaugh (Linda), Robin Hisle (Brad) and Beth Rue (Steve); grandchildren, Janna, Valerie, Whitney, Danielle, Miles, Dylan, Bailey, Abby, Greg, Brittney, Cullen, Kayla, Ryan, Grant, Aaron, Shay, Trey, Garrett; soon to be welcoming number 13 to great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to either Harper VFD or Mountain Home VFD.
