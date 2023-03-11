Patrick “Patch” Williams
Patrick “Patch” Williams, was born October 6, 1992 and found his peace on March 6, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Payne.
Patch attended Nimitz Elementary and Tivy High School, with a brief stint at Marine Military Academy before graduating from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
After graduation, Patch traveled to Shanghai, China on a program to teach English to local students. True to his adventurous spirit, Patch took advantage of the opportunity to travel around Asia and even booked a solo tour to North Korea.
While there he visited the DMZ, rode white stallions, went to a shooting range, and was treated like royalty. Patch knew no fear.
Upon his return to the states, Patch started his career in finance - first at TD Ameritrade, then at Charles Schwab, where he continued to work until his passing.
Patch had a zest for life - never met a stranger and never passed up a dare. He fiercely loved his family, his friends, and his numerous mentors. He would have given his shirt to any of them. He loved hunting, horseback riding, John Wayne movies, Merle Haggard, and the Texas countryside. Patch will be missed by many.
Patch was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Williams, and his maternal grandparents, Ray and Beth Williams.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth Williams, his brother, John Williams and his family, Bill and Carol Arnold, Will Arnold, Aubrey Arnold, Caroline/Ned Daoro, and Julia/Conrad Huffstutler. He also leaves behind his treasured Aunts and Uncles and their families: Ralph and Terri Williams, Ray and Mary Williams, Holly and Judge Lee Harris, Rob Williams, and many beloved cousins.
Donations in his memory may be made to Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative:
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
