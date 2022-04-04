Jannabel Ann Kuhlmann Thompson
Jannabel Ann Kuhlmann Thompson, 74 years old, passed away on March 29, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
In lieu of a funeral service a memorial service is planned for Jann at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas. At a later date, interment is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jimmy at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Percy and Dorothy Kuhlmann on March 2, 1948. She married her husband Jimmy D. Thompson on March 15, 1967 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila.
Jann was a stay at home mother. She remembers lessons learned in school classes of Home Economics. She often reminded others that she knew how to cook. She also received tips from her mother-in-law in running a household. While she was a homemaker, the most important job she ever held was being a mother to her son, Kevin.
Jann was preceded in death by her sister, Kathlyn Haun; her son, Kevin D. Thompson; her husband, Jimmy D. Thompson; her parents, Percy and Dorothy Kuhlmann; and brother, Milburn Kuhlmann.
Jann is survived by one brother and spouse, Clifford and Lynette Kuhlmann of Fredericksburg, Texas; her brother-in-law, Arthur Haun, Jr. of Fredericksburg, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses, especially Sam, and other staff of Peterson Hospice who gave such wonderful and loving care for Jann.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Peterson Hospice or one of the thrift stores located in Kerrville or Ingram.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.