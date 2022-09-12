Shirley Scholl
Shirley Scholl, 79, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed from the church visible into the church eternal on September 9, 2022, following a brief illness.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Bridge Church, 224 FM 2093, Fredericksburg, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loving Hands Sewing Ministry, Bridge Church.
Born Shirley Ann Morrison in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the daughter of Donald Burgess Morrison and Winifred Carolyn Nichols, she grew up in Cimmaron, New Mexico, graduating from Cimmaron High School in 1961. She attended New Mexico State University before marrying Charles Harrison “Harry” Scholl.
Shirley served diligently for many years as Court Administrator for the 83rd Judicial District and the 112th District Attorney’s office, as well as serving as City Secretary for the City of Alpine, Texas. Later she served as County and District Clerk for Brewster County in West Texas. She was a former member of the City Secretary Association of Texas, the County and District Attorneys Association, and the Brewster County Battered Women’s board.
She was a Past Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, and remained active while she was able. Besides her family, her other love was Bridge Church, Fredericksburg, Texas, where she volunteered in the church office, was a big part of the wonderful Loving Hands Sewing Ministry, assisted with the Information Center “Connect Central”, and was a mighty prayer warrior and gentle friend to anyone in need.
She is survived by her children, David (Collen) Scholl of Kerrville, Texas, Elizabeth (Mack) McKinney of Gloucester, Virginia, grandchildren Amanda Merck, Tori (Rusty) Cason, Lily (Stephen) Goodman, Zane, Charlotte, Jacqueline, Ashlynn, and Judy Lynn Scholl.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.