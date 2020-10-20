Alta Edwards
“Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, Rejoice. (Philippians 4:4)” Alta Edwards was welcomed into heaven on October 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Alta was greeted in heaven by her husband, Jimmie B. Edwards, Sr.; parents, Tom and Effie Hargreaves; son, Jimmie B Edwards, Jr., and many aunts and uncles. Family remaining to celebrate her life and memory are son, Larry Edwards; daughter, Carey Edwards; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debra Edwards; daughter-in-law, Neta Edwards; sister, Arlene Rollins, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins along with countless friends.
A private service will be held Oct. 30, 2020.
Alta was a graduate of Tivy High School. In the 1980s, Jimmie and Alta moved to Kerrville and made it their home, becoming actively involved at First Baptist Church. Alta enjoyed being a part of the children’s ministry at FBC, teaching and playing the piano.
A heartfelt thank you to the caregivers and nurses at Peterson Hospice and Hilltop Village as they loved and cared for Alta.
To honor Alta’s life, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Peterson Hospice in Kerrville, the children’s ministry of First Baptist Church, Kerrville or the children’s ministry of First Baptist Church in Kenedy, Texas. Words of encouragement can be extended to the family on Grimes Funeral Chapel’s website, www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
