Lola McCaslin Armour Davis
Lola McCaslin Armour Davis, 97, of Kerrville, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 27, 2020, at a local care facility in Kerrville.
Lola was born April 23, 1923 to Louis Herbert McCaslin and Hazel Potter McCaslin in Houston.
Growing up, Lola lived all over the Heights area of Houston. She married Wayne Armour in August, 1942. Wayne passed in October, 1972. Lola married George Davis in 1976. George passed in 1980. She helped build her home and moved to Spring, TX in 1981, then to Kerrville in 1995. One of Lola's great gifts was her bread making.
She shared the loaves with family, friends, and church members. There was a song written about her bread by Wiley Wilkerson, a friend at Trinity Baptist Church. Lola loved to sing, doing so all her life. Her favorite singing was at church and she was active in the Senior and Prime Time Choirs at Trinity Baptist Church. Lola was a seamstress, making clothing for her family, and she was avid when it came to going on mission trips with TBC, going to Moldova at 80+.
Lola is survived by half-sister, Gayle Gilbert, husband, Bill, of Florida and half-brother, Michael L. McCaslin, wife, Virginia, Centerville Texas. Lola is also survived by three children, daughters, Lynne Armour, Lanie Ebelt, husband, Bruce, of Kerrville, and son, John Armour, wife Lezlie, of Cypress, Texas, son-in-law, Lew King. Grandchildren include Scott and Abigail Follmar, Mark Adam Follmar and Sherry Helmsley, Joel and Shelli Follmar, Cody and Rebecca Follmar; Laurel and Burkhard Thies, Leanne McDonald, and Landon King; Ryan Ebelt; Jonathan and Natalie Armour, Ellen and Randy Olive; Andrew and Cathy Armour. Lola had 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two spouses, two siblings, sister, Barbara Rollings, brother, Patrick McCaslin, daughter, Linda King, and granddaughter, Stacey Ebelt.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blessed to Bless fund at Trinity Baptist Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
