Eve Ann Fullen
Eve Ann Fullen, of Kerrville, Texas, passed on Thursday August 11, 2022.
Mrs. Fullen was born January 29, 1940 in Louisa, Louisiana, the daughter of Leonce Boudreaux and Lillian LeBlanc. She married Robert Wayne Fullen Sr. on August 24, 1960, in Franklin, Louisiana.
Mrs. Fullen was a homemaker and loved to cook, sew and raise beautiful African violets. When she was younger, she would spend many days sewing away on her treadle, while cooking many delicious meals.
Those left to cherish and honor her memory is her one son, Robert Wayne Fullen Jr. and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Justin Fullen and wife, Deva, Cody Fullen and Kaleb Fullen and fiancée, Sadie; great-grandchildren, Shelby Fullen and Raylan Fullen; sisters, Gloria and husband, Harold Tauzin, Eula Mae Leblanc; brother, LJ and wife, Kathleen Boudreaux; sister-in-law, Irene Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Stevens, Eugene and wife, Grace Ann Boudreaux; sister, Aline and husband, Roy Peltier; brother-in-law, Willie Leblanc; and two beautiful great-grandbabies.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
