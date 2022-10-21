Doris Ann Madison Williams
Doris Ann Madison Williams of Kerrville died on October 16, 2022, after a long struggle.
A brief memorial service will be held at the Grimes Funeral Chapels on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Doris and Jerre were married 63 years on August 26. Doris had a degree from The University of Texas, worked for the State of Texas and then taught for many years.
Doris was the beloved matriarch of a large family, her husband, children Wendy, Amanda, Ken, Joe, Cheryl, Kristal and grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Christian, Marisa, Camryn, Joseph, Thomas, Taylor, Christina, James, Erica, Rochelle, Dana, James, and Randy. She will be missed by all of them.
Memorials may be given to Planned Parenthood or to the Hill Country Turners.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.