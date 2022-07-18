Roberta Gentelina Devaney
Roberta Gentelina Devaney, 74, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Roberta’s celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Roberta was born on February 6, 1948. She was the second of three children. Roberta loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to seeing visitors. Her beautiful smile and her contagious giggle will be greatly missed.
Roberta is survived by her mother, Christine Devaney of Kerrville; sisters, Christine Chartier of Kerrville and Betty Wills of Ft. Worth, Texas; her nieces, Joy Cameron and husband Steve, Rebecca Fussell and husband Sean, Christine Wills and nephew, Robert Harris, along with many great nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.