Steven K. Long
Steven K. Long, 82, of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Harper at 11 AM, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Steven was born in Birmingham, Alabama on Nov. 29, 1938. He was married to Martha Jo Henderson on June 21, 1960.
He served in the Navy and continued his military service in the Atlanta US Naval Reserve until 1987.
Steven also worked at SCI Incorporated in Huntsville, Alabama as a VP of Manufacturing. He was then employed at AMP Inc. in Austin, Texas and then transferred to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Steven returned to Texas with his wife, Martha, and settled in Kerrville in 1999.
Steven and Martha Long have four children: Stephanie L. Hallit of Boerne, Texas, Stephen P. Long of Kerrville, Texas, Melinda Crittenden of Yuma, Arizona, and Christina Winburn of Huntsville, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 163 3rd Street, Harper, Texas 78631.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
