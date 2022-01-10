Patsy Burns Holekamp
Patsy Burns Holekamp, of Kerrville, Texas, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial service is 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville with Rev. Dr. Jack Haberer officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Private burial at Comfort Cemetery.
She was born in Elgin, Texas on September 25, 1924 to Winifred McCall and Pat Burns.
After graduating from Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University), she moved to Kerrville to teach school, where she met Raymond "Doc" Holekamp. They got married on August 6, 1949. As a wife and mother of Nancy Day, Jane Ann and their many friends, she embraced the roles of Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, PTO officer, Girl Scout leader, and Tivy Band Boosters. Strong in her relationship with the Lord, she was active in the Presbyterian Women's Circles and was most honored to be recognized as a Life Member of the Presbyterian Women. Patsy loved to travel, she loved being with people, and she loved and supported her friends and family. This little spit-fire of a lady touched many lives with her keen ability to listen, care deeply, and laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Raymond Holekamp.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Day and husband T. Sandlin of Danbury, Texas, and Jane Ann and husband Devereaux Temple of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Daniel Spencer Sandlin, Kristen Sandlin and husband Travis Meier, Ginny Temple and husband Jonathan Brown, and Elizabeth Temple and husband Brian Boelsche; and one great-grandson, Doc Spencer Meier.
Memorials honoring Patsy Holekamp can be made to Peterson Hospital Foundation or to Schreiner University.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
