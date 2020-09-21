Doris Elizabeth (Gilbreath) Dean
Doris Elizabeth (Gilbreath) Dean, 97, peacefully passed this life to heaven on Sept. 18, 2020.
The family will be having a private ceremony celebrating her life in the future.
Doris was born Sept. 29, 1922 in San Diego, Texas the daughter of Gaines and Gertrude (Holzaphel) Gilbreath.
Doris grew up in South Texas and in 1946 married the love of her life, Dr. Guy W. Dean, Jr. Guy was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and together with their four children they lived and traveled all over the world.
Doris will forever be known for her fabulous homestyle cooking skills, green thumb for plants and gardening, handmade arts and crafts, and the wonderful tales of her world travels. She will mostly be remembered for her unsurpassed love of her family. A true matriarch, she instilled her fine virtues, pride and fiery spirit in each family member that will be her legacy and carried on through many future generations.
Doris is preceded in her death by her husband, Col. Guy Walker Dean, Jr. MD, in 1984 and by her brother Gaines Ross Gilbreath in 2016. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Louise Park of Boerne, Elizabeth Pate of Medina; and sons Stephen Walker Dean, wife Jeanne of Corpus Christi, Christopher Guy Dean, wife Kathy of Kerrville. Her grand family also consists of 12 Grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
