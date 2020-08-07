Gary Lynn McCormick
Gary Lynn McCormick passed away on July 30, 2020 in Kerrville at the age of 70.
He is predeceased by his father, Ken McCormick and his mother, Laura McCormick Overmeyer.
He is survived by, Terry Hawkins McCormick, his loving wife of 50 years. He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Josh McCormick (wife, Vicky) and Jason McCormick of Kerrville; his grandchildren, Kyle, Michael, Maddy, Dylan and Katy McCormick of Kerrville; his sisters, Linda McEachern of San Antonio and Sandra Jenschke of Fredericksburg.
He was born in Kerrville on April 25, 1950. He graduated from Tivy High School in 1968 and was a local businessman.
Memorials may be made to Alamo Hospice, 1595 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Boerne, TX 78006, www.alamohospice.com or Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Ste. D, Woodbury, NY 11797, www.lustgarten.org.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Christina Gross for her kind and gentle care of their loved one.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at The Boat in Kerrville on Aug. 15, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
