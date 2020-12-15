Robert “Bob” Brown
Robert “Bob” Brown passed from this world and on to the next on Monday Dec. 7, 2020.
Robert was a long time resident of Kerr County and resided in Center Point with his wife Linda Brown.
Robert was well known in the area, serving in the Navy right after high school before starting a long and tenured career in law enforcement. After his retirement from law enforcement, Robert went on to become an ISS specialist at Center Point High School for many years, a job he was initially not sure he would be a good fit for, that became a passion as his strength for “tough love” helped him help many students who benefited from his skills, no nonsense attitude and genuine support. This was his last job position and after many years with CPISD, he retired for good.
Dad was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and passed that trait onto his youngest son who now owns an outfitting company because of the skills he learned from our Dad.
Above all else, Dad would tell you his biggest accomplishment in life was that of creating and having a happy large family. Dad was married to the love of his life Linda for over 37 years and had four children: Chance, Trey, Tamara and Tara all of whom reside in the area. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Tasha, Luke, Shelby, Jordan, Madison, Devon, Jewel, Ethan and Aidan as well as four great-grandchildren: Sofia, Austin, Isaac and Norah. Dad believed that family came first and lived that belief.
Dad’s beliefs and final request were simple. He asks that no services or memorial take place and that a celebration of his life be done by the family prior to the spreading of his ashes at a private family location. Dad believed wholeheartedly in the circle of life: “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust” We, his greatest fans, will honor that wish and ask only for your well wishes and prayers. With devotion, respect and love we say our goodbyes, until we meet again.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.