Graham William Bishop
Graham William Bishop, 80, of Kerrville, passed away on August 13, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his beloved family.
Funeral Services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Graham was born in Birmingham, England, and immigrated to Canada a few years later. His family eventually made their way to the United States. Graham enlisted in the US Army as a Canadian citizen. While he served in Vietnam, his mother fought tirelessly to change the law requiring a person be on US soil to become a citizen. He gained his citizenship while serving proudly in Vietnam. Graham made a career in the US Army and received many citations. He was most proud of his Purple Heart and Bronze Star. While serving, he made lifelong friends from all over the world. One of whom, Lisa Masters Bishop of Kerrville, became the love of his life and they married August 4, 1980.
After Lisa’s death, Graham settled in Kerrville and became very active in the community. He especially loved taking his big white dog, Victoria, a certified therapy dog, to local nursing homes, Peterson Hospital, Kerrville State Hospital, Brooke Army Medical Center and The Special Opportunity Center. In addition, he and Victoria enjoyed taking part in field trips and fellowship with the Jason Walford Memorial Foundation. Graham often jokingly recalled that he was just the guy with the dog here in Kerrville, and he loved every moment of that.
Graham’s family was very important to him; he never missed a play, recital, or football game and he was always the loudest audience member. He was at his happiest when he had a kitchen full of people eating good food around his table, with his dog by his side, a good glass of wine, telling old Army stories.
Graham was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lisa, his brother, Guy Bishop, sisters Priscella and Penelope, and parents George and Stephanie Bishop.
He is survived by his son, Joel and his wife Lisa of Barnardsville, North Carolina, daughter, Samantha Wienke and her husband David, of Kerrville, and daughter, Elizabeth Sosa and her husband, Jeremy, of Kerrville. He has grandchildren Stephanie Bishop-Wienke, Matthew Wienke, Isabel Bishop, Ray Wienke, Maya Sosa, and Gavin Wienke.
Memorials may be given to the Therapy Animals of San Antonio, the Jason Walford Foundation, or Kerrville State Hospital via community relations.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctors at University Hospital, as well as Peterson Hospice, who treated our dad with so much love and respect and comforted us as we said goodbye to our dad and grandfather.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
