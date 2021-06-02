Rebel Wayne Reichenau
Rebel Wayne Reichenau, 10, of Kerrville, passed away on May 30, 2021.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Kerrville Church of Christ on Loop 534. The service will be officiated by John Rich.
He was born Dec. 3, 2010, in Killeen, Texas, and immediately wrapped in love by his adoptive mother, Amanda and siblings.
He grew up going to school at St. Peter’s Episcopal School and had just completed his fourth grade year at Starkey Elementary in Kerrville. Rebel was a sweet and caring boy that would light up a room with his smile. He loved to play video games, but his favorite activity was playing with their dogs at home. Just about every Sunday, you could find Rebel at church, singing and praising with his mother and church family at Kerrville Church of Christ.
Rebel and his mother, Mandy joined their choir of angels together Sunday. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Don and Polly McClure, and Eric and Geraldine Anderson, and his great-uncle, Bill Bennett.
Survivors include his brother, Dackota McCain and his son Rhiott; sisters, Weslyn and Kaileigh Kirkpatrick; grandparents, Larry and Kay Reichenau, and Mark and Evelyn Anderson; aunt, Misty Kothe (Dustin) and their children, Harper and Macy; aunt, Dana Reichenau (Earl Mallett); and uncle, Larry Wayne Reichenau II.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
