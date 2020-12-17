Charles Robert Schupp
Charles Robert Schupp, 82, of Hunt, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2020 in Kerrville.
No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life service and reception will be planned around the time of Charley’s birthday in the coming year.
He was born in Houston, Texas to Carl Frederick Schupp and Irma Claudine Rush (Lady) Schupp on June 25, 1938. He married Joyce Annette Koehn of Houston on August 26, 1960 in Austin, Texas.
Charley’s family moved to Kerrville from Houston in 1950. He graduated from Tivy High School and attended Schreiner Institute, Texas A&M and the University of Texas. Although he started working at an early age delivering papers in Kerrville, most of his working career was with various Texas State agencies as a computer programmer in Austin. He retired in 1992.
While raising a family and working for the state, he was always busy with outdoor projects around the house, gardening, coaching or umpiring for Westlake Optimist Little League, and serving as a deacon at Westlake Presbyterian Church. He shared his love of music and singing when he joined the Austin Chord Rangers Barbershop Chorus. His trips to Uvalde, Texas to hunt and build a cabin gave him much satisfaction and enjoyment.
After retiring, Charley volunteered using his carpentry skills with Habitat for Humanity and with the Appalachia Service Project. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Westlake United Methodist Church and became an active member of the Emmaus Community.
In 1998, Charley’s dream of “retiring by the river” was fulfilled when he returned to Kerr County. He became an active member of Hunt United Methodist Church and especially enjoyed singing with their choir. He also continued his barbershop singing with The Country Gentlemen and The Mixed Doubles in Kerrville. Charley always enjoyed spending time with his high school classmates from Tivy, and he was active in their reunions. He served on the Board of Directors of the Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William F. (Billy) Schupp.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Joyce; their children Robbi Linn King (Cliff) of Rockwall, Texas and Carl Frederick Schupp, III of Hunt; six grandchildren, Corley King (Danielle), James King (Anna), Lindy King Butler (Andy), Nathan Schupp, Calvin Schupp, and Victoria Schupp; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Schupp Eubank of Mason, Texas and her sons, Chaz Eubank, Will Eubank, Pat Eubank and Rusty Eubank.
Memorials may be given to Hunt United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 137, Hunt, TX 78024, to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 or to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
