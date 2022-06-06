Danny R. Edwards
Danny R. Edwards, 89, of Ingram, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022 in Ingram.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. June 8, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with David Danielson officiating. Graveside to follow for family at Garden of Memories.
He was born in Corsicana, Texas to Vernon Edwards and Injun Austell Edwards on April 15, 1933. He married Lana Marie on March 16, 1981 in Houston, Texas.
He went to school at Reagan High School in Houston, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated from University of Houston and South Texas College of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He began his law career in private law practice in Houston. In the late 1970’s, he started Mallard Resources, an oil refinery based in Louisiana. Before moving to Kerr County in 1985, he was active in the Republican Party in Harris County and became active in local Republican Party activities after moving to the Hill Country.
Edwards served as Kerr County Judge. During his tenure as County Judge, he placed an emphasis on services for families and the children of the community. He was instrumental in creating the CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) program to help children through the courts and the Partners in Parenting program. The building of the Kerr County Juvenile Detention Center by a private contractor began during his term, later the county purchased the facility.
In addition to his service in local government, Edwards also has served on numerous civic boards and organizations. He was a founding board member of the Kerr County Senior Games, local director and state officer of the Air Force Association, an advisory board member of the Kerrville State Hospital and board member and executive director (pro bono), of the Kerr County Christian Action Council. He founded the Kerr County Partners in Parenting Program, Kerr County appointed Special Advocates and the Kerr County Volunteer Guardianship Program. He also was a charter member of Impact Christian Fellowship. In 2006, he was named Citizen of the Year in West Kerr County.
Edwards retired from his active law practice several years ago but served as the City Attorney for the City of Ingram for several years as well as active in his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Edwards and Injun Austell Edwards, as well as his daughter, Tracy Cauble Winston.
Danny will be remembered by his wife, Lana Edwards of Ingram; son, Danny K Edwards wife Diana Edwards of Pearland; his daughter, Denise Darracq and husband Don Darracq of Sealy; grandchildren, Brett Kleypas, Christian Winston and Mark Winston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Women’s Job Corps or to Impact Christian Fellowship.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
