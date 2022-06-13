Sonjie Gail Thomas
Sonjie Gail Thomas, at 74 years old, left this earthly realm on June 9th, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas with all of her children by her side.
Services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas on Friday June 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date.
She was born on January 15, 1948 in Pampa, Texas to her late parents Marie Barclay and TS Barclay. She grew up in Plainview, Texas. She spent most of her adult life in Kerrville, Texas where she raised her children. Her remaining years were spent in Georgetown, Texas.
Sonjie fought a long and tough battle with various health issues. It would be wrong to say that Sonjie lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Sonjie stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in Sonjie. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Sonjie was the most unconditionally loving, selfless, and devoted mom and grandmother “Meme”, and a fierce friend to so many. She touched so many people’s hearts. She devoted over 20 years working for the Kerrville State Hospital. Some of her passions were sewing and quilting but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends. Sonjie loved sharing old stories with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marie and TS Barclay; sister Karen Barlow; and nephew Kirk Gearhart.
Sonjie is survived by her three children, the loves of her life, two daughters, Konia Ligon of Portland, Texas; Kayce Ruis and her husband Ray Ruis of Pflugerville, Texas; son, Kolby Thomas and wife Amanda Thomas of Bertram, Texas. Her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Kody Roberts, Kyle Roberts, Kurt Roberts, Ryann Ruis, Sterling Ruis, Taylor Thomas, Wesley Garringer, and Hayley Garringer. Also, her nieces, Kim Beal and Kelli Zahn, who she adored and countless other family members and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
