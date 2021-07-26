Lee "L.C." Taylor, Jr.
Lee "L.C." Taylor, Jr., age 94, went home to his heavenly father on July 23, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation will be all day Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Lee "L.C." Taylor, Jr.was born Dec. 14, 1926 to Leander Clifton Taylor and Jimmie Alice McCartney Taylor in Brady, Texas. He married Ruth Crowder on Feb. 1, 1952 in Mason, Texas.
He attended school in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School.
He got his pilot’s license at age 16 and enjoyed building and flying planes his entire life. Flying was one of his true pleasures.
He joined the Army in 1946 and reached the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Switzerland. He was a sharp shooter and a teletype operator. He got an occupation medal and a victory ribbon for overseas service. He was honorably discharged in 1949.
He worked at the VA as assistant fiscal officer for 32 years and received numerous awards for outstanding service while working there. He retired in 1986.
Ruth and Jr. enjoyed purchasing and selling antiques. They collected numerous beautiful antiques.
He was a member and avid supporter of the local ham operators club. He was a member of the civil air patrol.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leander Clifton Taylor in 1963; his mother, Jimmie Alice McCartney in 1983; two sisters, Helen Marie in 1929 and Betty Sue Taylor in 1962; three brothers, Jerry Taylor in 2009, Joe Pat Taylor in 1952, R.J. Taylor in 1935; and his wife, Ruth Crowder Taylor in 2011.
He is survived by one sister, Mae Nell Rhymes and numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family of Lee Taylor would like to thank the caregiver, nurses and doctors who took such amazing care of him and made his last days easier for him.
