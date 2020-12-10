William “Bill” E. Vlasek
William “Bill” E. Vlasek, mainly known as the founder of Vlasek Pump Company since 1963, passed away early Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at his residence in Hunt.
His last few days where surrounded by loved ones. Bill lived a long, successful life, full of family, from Oct. 9, 1936 through December 9, 2020.
Viewing and rosary services to be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
To plant a tree in memory of William Vlasek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.