Reita Fowler Braton
Reita Fowler Braton, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on May 30, 2023 at Hilltop Village in Kerrville.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday June 17, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Joe Slaughter officiating.
She was born in Eldorado, Oklahoma to Charlie and Leora Fowler on August 1, 1944.
Reita was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister and a friend to many. She was a wonderfully talented artist and extraordinarily creative person. She had a wonderful knack for fixing and repurposing things. She loved a challenge, whether it was putting together a new jigsaw puzzle or building a new barn. She loved and admired nature, caring for wayward animals, big and small, wild and tame. She never met a stranger and there was always an extra place at her dinner table. She loved to laugh and see others laugh. Her beautiful smile will be missed by us all.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Whitney, and by 6 of her children: Carece Slaughter and Joe, Vicky Hassell, Stephen Hall and Phyllis, Faith Scott and Conan, Caleb Hall and Leslie, Monte Hall and Candice, as well as 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Leora Fowler, her brother Monte Fowler and two of her children Doria Lee and Jimmy.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hilltop Village, Peterson Hospice and Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
