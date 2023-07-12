Sigrid L. Jones
On July 7, 2023, Sigrid L. Jones, 79, of Kerrville, Texas passed away peacefully at her home with her loving husband Gary by her side.
Sigrid left her mark on so many people’s lives and she will be remembered by all. At this time no formal service will be held.
She was the youngest daughter to the late Paul Sherman and Eleanor Erickson and was born on December 25, 1943, in Hamburg, Iowa.
Sigrid had two amazing careers in her lifetime: as a musician and rocket development. Her career in music took her all over the world performing, at military bases/Installations, to the jungles of Asia, stages of Las Vegas and so much more. Performing for the troops left Sigrid with a feeling of immense joy and pride being at times the only woman on the tour. She would end the show with a patriotic song called “United” portraying the gratitude she felt for the duty each of those soldiers gave.
Sigrid’s second career in life came about given the degrees she earned in Mathematics and Science from the University of Northern Iowa and went on to obtain her MBA from Pepperdine. She put them to good use working for Rocketdyne in Canoga Park, California. Sigrid was a manager for quality control on the
Space Shuttle Main Engines and Delta IV. These rockets were critical for the US Air Force, NRO and NASA with having a 100 percent success rate since its conception and Sigrid took satisfaction in being a part of this project.
When moving out of California for retirement, Sigrid and Gary settled upon the Texas Hill Country given she grew up in a smaller town in Iowa. In the last four years in Kerrville, she joined the Republican Women of Kerr County even holding an office in the organization. PEO, tennis, bridge and travel filled her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to Peterson Hospice,
