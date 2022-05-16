Kathryn "Kathy" Hermes Wahrmund
Kathryn "Kathy" Hermes Wahrmund, at the young age 90, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at a hospital in San Antonio.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5-7 p.m., with rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday May 19, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafael Duda, celebrant. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories. Celebration of Life reception will be at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, Texas, following interment.
She was born to Katherine "Kate" Kalka Hermes and Oscar Hermes on August 1, 1931, in a log cabin on a ranch in the town of Dunlay, Texas, Medina County. Kathy was a year old when the family moved to the Finger Ranch in Medina County.
She attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Rothe School District of Medina County. She walked three miles, sometimes traveled by horse or horse and buggy. As she told us, she mainly had to walk. The family moved to Dripping Springs, Texas, for her high school years.
The family moved to Harper, Texas, and while attending a church social, she met the love of her life, Alanzo Wahrmund. Kathryn Hermes married Alanzo on August 29, 1950, in the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harper, Texas, by the Rev. A.A. Gitter.
She was a homemaker raising her four children. After all her children were in school, she entered the work force working at La Bazaar Cantina and Jumbo Burger where she took pride in making the Famous Onion Rings. Her career spanned from Food City to Anthony’s where she retired after 11 years. Alanzo had retired too and just after two weeks, Kathy decided making meals three times a day was not for her. She went to work at the Children’s Ark part-time and soon they knew she was such an asset because she blessed so many young children with her tender loving care. Kathy became full-time and worked 22 years well into her eighties. Retirement was not in her DNA as she would always tell people, “why retire and grow old?”
After her second retirement, she continued enjoying her hobbies of crafts and gardening, taking endless trips with her daughters, from Nevada, Utah to New York and Maine, and making her famous funnel cakes for her grandchildren.
Her joy was talking about her family. The yearly family reunions with her siblings, catching up on new additions to the family and reminiscing stories of growing up. She talked to all her siblings daily even sometimes twice a day.
Kathy is survived by two daughters, Karen Storms and husband, Charles (Chuck), and Marian Cox and husband, Jon of Kerrville; one son, Dennis Wahrmund and wife, Alice of Kerrville; grandsons, Shane (Erika) Wahrmund of Pipe Creek, Eric (Joy) Wahrmund, Brian (Kristian) Wahrmund, Richard (Melissa) Wahrmund and Kyle Gallie (Sammie), Brandy Lovell; great-grandchildren, Brittany Wahrmund of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Meriah Lopez, Alona Wahrmund, Catalina Wahrmund, Jaxon Wahrmund of Pipe Creek, Taylor Pirkle (Gage) and Jaydon Wahrmund, Eric Wahrmund II of Denton, Texas, Kapua Bailey, Micayla Madden of Houston, Texas, Ivan Wahrmund of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dakota Wahrmund, Savanna Wahrmund, Stephen Furbish and Lawton Wahrmund, Peighton Wahrmund, Eddilyn DeMoss, Kayleigh Gallie of Kerrville, Preston (Taylor) Berry of Virginia, Dalyn Berry, Brelly Berry of Magnolia, Texas; great-great-grandchildren, Madison Berry, Asher and Dean Greer Pirkle of Denton, Texas.
She is also survived by sisters and brothers, Fern Griggs, Rose Backus, Milfred Hermes, Joyce Bailey, Leona (Tommy) Edgeman, and Larry (Pam) Hermes.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alanzo; son, Allan Wahrmund; sister, Ann Schultz; brothers, Charles, Julius and Joseph Hermes.
Pallbearers are Kathy’s grandsons, Shane, Eric, Brian, Richard Wahrmund, Kyle Gallie and oldest great-grandson, Dakota Wahrmund.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
