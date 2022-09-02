Ellis Bill Jr.
Ellis Bill Jr., 67, of Kerrville, passed away on August 31, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born in Kerrville to Ellis and Oralia Bill Sr. on May 8, 1955. He married Teresa on February 11, 1983 in Kerrville.
He went to school at Tivy and then attended Temple Junior College. He worked in construction and was a truck driver for many years. He played baseball as the catcher for the Kerrville Indians.
Ellis Bill Jr. was preceded in death by his mother, Oralia Bill.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Bill; and children, Shane Bill (Jennifer) and Kelly Bill; his father, Ellis Bill Sr.; his siblings, Gilbert Bill, Nelda Bill, Jerry Bill, Mario Bill Sr., and Melinda Bill. He had one granddaughter, Zalia Bill.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Monday September 5, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Rosary and Mass will be held on September 6, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church starting at 9:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Garden of Memories.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Dr. Young, RN Debbie Foster, and Dr. Oi.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.