Don Rains
Don Rains died in Kerrville on April 29, 2023. He was born in Artesia, New Mexico in 1948.
He graduated at Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1966. He was a former member of the New Mexico National Guard and was a former New Mexico State Police Officer.
He is survived by Shirley Rains, Willa and Jack Fults, Angee and David Gonzales, Jeff and Jenn Rains; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
