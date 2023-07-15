Phyllis Rose Stevens Mullins
Phyllis Rose Stevens Mullins, age 102, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., July 14, 2023 at Garden of Memories officiated by Father Mike Wheeler.
She was born June 20, 1921, to the late Donald A. and Maude H. Stevens in Conneautville, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania High School with the class of 1939 and entered the Protestant Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia later that year, graduating in June 1942. In February 1943, she joined the Army Nurse Corps, was assigned to the Army Air Corps and served in various Army Air Corps Hospitals. Phyllis met her husband, then Captain John D. Mullins at an Officer’s Club in Orlando, FL after his return from flying combat as a P-38 pilot, they married at the Base Chapel on August 25, 1945. Subsequently both were discharged from the Armed Services, returning to civilian life.
Phyllis supported John both emotionally and financially during the 10 years of his education…they moved many times because of both his schooling and employment with pharmaceutical companies, finally settling in Fort Worth, TX, in 1964 where they lived until John’s retirement in 1986 when they moved to Kerrville, TX and were very happy until his death in July of 2004.
Phyllis loved her God, her husband, her family, her friends, her animals and the Texas Hill Country. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, hand weaving, knitting and embroidery as well as reading mystery novels, particularly by English authors.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the Herb Society of America and until recently Riverhill Country Club. However, her main interests were her husband and home, preferring as she has said, ‘never wanting a career but to be a home maker wearing an apron.’
Survivors include nephew Ted Stevens of Thousand Oaks, California, niece LeeAnn Elman and husband John of Malibu, California, niece Joan Stevens and daughters Christina and Erica of Chatsworth, California, niece Kathy Stevens and husband Mark Bolin of Malibu, California, and Caryl Stevens of Oakland Park, Florida as well as special friends Karen Kilgore, Debby Threadgill, Mag Thompson of Kerrville, Amanda and husband Mike Heyser, children Billy and Kitty of Tucson, Arizona, and the Wednesday lunch bunch.
Memorials may be made to the Mullins’ scholarship fund at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, 179 Longwood Ave. Boston, MA, 02115, The Herb Society of America or to the charity of one’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
