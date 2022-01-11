Anabel Harris
Anabel Harris lived a full life filled with the love of God which she shared abundantly with family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
The Harris family welcomes you to a graveside service at 2 p.m., Monday January 24, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Anabel and her husband Rev. W. Boyd Harris recently celebrated 72 years of marriage, giving thanks for their many years together in the ministries of Jesus Christ. Their family includes daughter Barbara Harris, sons David (Kathy) Harris, and Paul (Laura) Harris; grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Harris, Daniel (Michael Anne) Harris, Ashley Portmann (Marc Rubin), Adam (Kelly) Portmann, Benjamin Harris (fiancé Rebecca Rainbow), Katy Zippro, and Kayleigh (Stuart) Marolt; and great-grandchildren Sydney, Landon, Luna, Hannah, Layla, Nathan, Amelia, and Jacob. Anabel is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Miriam Ellis, and brothers Willard Ellis and Warren Ellis.
Anabel’s many expressions in music served as her primary language of love and life. With her soprano voice, she was blessed to share in many church and community choirs. She directed the Handbell and Chime Choirs for many years at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Kerrville, Texas. Her family gatherings often included grandmother on the piano teaching, singing, and fostering a love of music in her grandchildren.
Anabel attended The University of Texas at age 16. She graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in 1949 with emphasis in Christian Education and Music. Her life’s work as the spouse and ministry partner of a Methodist minister included Christian Education, teaching music in Texas Public Schools, and finally in the Trust Department at Frost Bank in San Antonio. After an active life in ministry, Anabel and Boyd retired to Kerrville in 1990 and volunteered in the community and in ministry through St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Paul’s UMC Kerrville, or to any charity supporting music education for children. Special thanks to personal caregivers and the team at Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
