Ella Darlene Storms Kennedy
Ella Darlene Storms Kennedy (Darlene Kennedy), of Kerrville, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born in Kerrville to Sylvan and Tommie Storms on April 7, 1947. She married Kenneth Kennedy on March 11, 1966.
She worked as a hair stylist for 50-plus years. She graduated from Mim's Beauty School.
Darlene was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Kennedy; mother and father, Sylvan and Tommie Storms; brother, Robert Storms; and sister Beatrice Jeffers.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Kennedy; daughter, Linda Shannon; grandchildren, Dalen Prine, Bradley Kennedy and Kristen Kennedy; as well as three great-grandchildren, Damien, Jaxtin and Ella; brothers, Richard Storms and Allen Storms; and sister, Kay Steadham.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.