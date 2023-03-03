Dawn Davis
Dawn Davis, age 73, of Kerrville passed away on February 24, 2023 in Kerrville.
There will not be a funeral service, only a small family memorial celebration in Dawn’s honor.
She was born in McAllen, TX to Adolph and Annarose Scharck on July 24, 1949.
She was raised in Houston where she attended high school and later went on to attend college at The University of Texas. Dawn later married and became the proud mother of three children; Courtney, Chad and Blaine. She was a devoted mother who would do anything for her children and outside of spending time with them, loved the outdoors and everything in it. She loved fitness and spending time outdoors with her kids and an assortment of animals ranging from chickens to horses. In her extra time, she volunteered for a variety of organizations including Meals on Wheels and the Cerebral Palsy Center. Dawn was a caretaker at her very core and loved bringing smiles to the faces of everyone she touched.
Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Annarose Scharck, and her father, Adolph Scharck.
Dawn is survived by her daughter, Courtney Leonard; son Chad Leonard and wife Alice; son Blaine Leonard and wife Kendra, brothers Ron and Michael Scharck, and seven grandchildren.
